Obituary: Mary C. Shahhein Dyson, 62, of Bloomfield, formerly of Trumbull

Mary C. Shahhein Dyson, 62, of Bloomfield, formerly of Trumbull, retired administrative assistant for General Electric, wife of Robert Dyson, died May 5, in Tampa, Fla.

Born in Norwalk on March 20, 1955, daughter of the late George and Helen Vilk Shahhein.

Besides her husband, survivors include two children, Laura Duda and her husband, James and Robert M. Dyson III of Florida, granddaughter, Julia Belair, brother, Thomas Shahhein, two sisters, Cecile Mortal and her husband, Dr. Rodrigue Mortal and Marie Kulka and her husband, John, two nieces, and many friends.

Services: Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will take place in Florida. Calling hours: Friday, June 2, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: moffitt.org/give/donate.