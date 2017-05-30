Obituary: Antonetta Fabrizio Leone, 89, of Trumbull

Antonetta Fabrizio Leone, 89, of Trumbull, seamstress at Julie Allen Bridal Shop, wife of the late Donato Leone, died May 27, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Sora, Italy on Sept. 24, 1927, daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Filippa DiBona Fabrizio.

Survivors include four children, Donato Leone, Rita Lichtman and her husband, Robert, and Lucia Leone and her fiance, Robert Ubaldo, and Joanna Leone, sister, Anna Coster, and son-in-law, Mark Muccino, and several nieces and nephews. I

Also predeceased by daughters, Cesidia Leone and Susan Buczek, brothers, Rocco and Rolando Fabrizio, and brother-in-law, Frederick Coster.

Services: Thursday, June 1, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 or the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.