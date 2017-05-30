Girls track: Trumbull’s Baker, Switzable earn FCIAC titles

Trumbull High’s Nicole Baker and Megan Switzable captured individual titles at the FCIAC girls track and field championships held in Danbury on May 24.

Baker took first in the discus with a throw of 113-11.

Switzable’s high jump of 5-02 won the title, as she joined Baker on the All-FCIAC squad.

Margaret LoSchiavo, Alessandra Zaffina, Ashley Storino and Katelynn Romanchick broke the school record by seven seconds with an FCIAC third-place time of 9:33.47 in the 4×800 relay. They will be running at Nationals in North Carolina in June.

With the boys championship run separately for the first time, the spacing between events quickened to test the mettle of all competitors.

The meet moved along quickly, leaving sometimes as little as 20 minutes rest between events for those that were doubling or tripling.

The Lady Eagles ended the day with 59 points, fifth out of 16 schools.

Erica Woolen was third in the high jump.

Romanchick took fourth in the 1600 and was sixth in the 3200.

Emily Alexandro was fifth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Julianne Spillane took sixth in the triple jump.

The 4×100 team placed fourth and 4×100 team took fifth.

In the 200, Alexandro was 15th, Olivia Okoroafor was 19th and Jennifer Teixeira 20th.

In the 300 hurdles, Alexandro was fifth, Kylie Adams 14th, Natalie Onofreo 18th, Abigail Johnson 24th and Sara Carlson 27th.

In the 400, Rebecca Crosley was 9th and Caitlin Rodko 18th.

In the 800, Danielle Cross was 12th and Ashley Storino 18th.

In the 1600, Romanchick was fourth, LoSchiavo ninth and Storino 17th.

In the 3200, Romanchick was sixth, Zaffina 14th, LoSchiavo 15th and Kaley Fasoli 21st.

Abigail Michel, Olivia Okorafor, Gesica Scaccia and Olivia Kennedy were fourth in the 4×100.

In the high jump, Switzable was first, Woolen third and Jean Riodin seventh.

In the long jump, Nicole Cannone was ninth, Spillane 10th, Lauren Scaccia 12th and Victoria Walsh 14th.

In the triple jump, Spillane was sixth, Walsh 11th, Scaccia 15th and Molly Fabrizio 27th.

In the shot put, Jamie Maresca was 11th, Baker 14th and Grace Zangrilli 22nd.

In the discus, Baker was first, Kate D’Amato seventh, Kayla Wong 12th and Zangrilli 16th.