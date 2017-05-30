Obituary: Kathleen Elizabeth “Katy” (Stevens) Cox

Kathleen Elizabeth “Katy” (Stevens) Cox, dancer, pianist, worked in bookkeeping and accounting, died April 24.

Born Oct. 6, 1985, in Springfield, Mass.

Katy studied at Northern Kentucky University. As a student of the Seiskaya Ballet, and then of Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, she performed in the Nutcracker at the Hershey Theatre and York Theatre, Pa. She studied piano with private teachers and at Northern Kentucky University.

She is survived by her daughter, Dakota Elizabeth Cox, age 11, Dakota’s father, Nicholas Cox; parents, Stanley W. Stevens, of Cameron, Mo.; BonnieAnn Stevens, of Trumbull; siblings, Colleen Kreyling and spouse, Sean of Seattle, Wash.; Stanley Michael of Jacksonville, Fla.; Patrick and spouse, Danica of Ludlow, Ky.; Aubrey Muriel of Noblesville, Ind., nephews, Max Anders Kreyling and Stanley Parker Stevens; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Monachelli of Trumbull and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Predeceased by paternal grandparents, Stanley G. and Jean B. Stevens, formerly of Norwalk.

Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, Ky., handled arrangements. Services were held on May 4, in St. Paul Catholic Church, Florence, Ky. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Comunità Cenacolo America, 1050 Tallyrand Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206.