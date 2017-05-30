Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles at FCIAC championships

The fourth-seeded Trumbull High boys golf team upset No. 2 Staples High at Tashua Knolls on May 18.

Peter Brunone, Alex Chopski, Ryan Levy and Alek Mierzejewski combined for a team total of 153 to 156 for the Wreckers.

The Eagles posted a score of 165 to defeat Westhill and Stamford High Schools on May 23.

Levy an Mierzejewski produced strong results at the Chappa Invitational Championship at Longshore, placing fifth in a field of 65 on May 25.

Coach Jeff Jone’s Eagles are seeded eighth in the CIAC Division I Tournament.

Trumbull will compete in the FCIAC finals at Fairchild Wheeler on June 1.