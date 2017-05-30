Trumbull Times

Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles at FCIAC championships

By Trumbull Times on May 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The fourth-seeded Trumbull High boys golf team upset No. 2 Staples High at Tashua Knolls on May 18.

Peter Brunone, Alex Chopski, Ryan Levy and Alek Mierzejewski combined for a team total of 153 to 156 for the Wreckers.

The Eagles posted a score of 165 to  defeat Westhill and Stamford High Schools on May 23.

Levy an Mierzejewski produced strong results at the Chappa Invitational Championship at Longshore, placing fifth in a field of 65 on May 25.

Coach Jeff Jone’s Eagles are seeded eighth in the CIAC Division I Tournament.

Trumbull will compete in the FCIAC finals at Fairchild Wheeler on June 1.

Related posts:

  1. Boys golf: Trumbull 10th in Division I
  2. Filippo Petrini — All-FCIAC hockey
  3. Boys volleyball: Darien defeats Trumbull in five games
  4. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Norwalk, 63-43

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter — Leaders left their marks on communities Next Post St. Theresa to host remains of 13th Century Catholic saint
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress