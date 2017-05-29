Trumbull Times

Town of Trumbull Memorial Day events

By Julie Miller on May 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Due to the weather, the Memorial Day Parade is canceled today.

The Vietnam Veterans Ceremony, Vietnam Memorial, White Plains Road, (7:30 a.m.), and Memorial Ceremony, Trumbull Town Hall, 5866 Main St.,  (8:30 a.m.) will be held as planned.

Related posts:

  1. Bakalar named director of economic, community development
  2. Prevention time: Resource fair, presentation look to combat substance abuse
  3. Trumbull police, mall to host annual drug take-back day
  4. Golf cart accident sends five children to hospital

Tags:

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph advances in Class S tourney
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress