Town of Trumbull Memorial Day events

Due to the weather, the Memorial Day Parade is canceled today.
The Vietnam Veterans Ceremony, Vietnam Memorial, White Plains Road, (7:30 a.m.), and Memorial Ceremony, Trumbull Town Hall, 5866 Main St., (8:30 a.m.) will be held as planned.
