Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph advances in Class S tourney

The St. Joseph girls lacrosse team defeated Haddam-Killingworth, 17-8, in its Class S qualifying road game on Friday.

Kate Condron and Maddie Dunkel each scored four goals for coach Leeland Gray’s 17th-seeded Cadets.

St. Joseph (10-7-0) will visit top-seeded Housatonic (15-1-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Lilly Ivanovich and Jettke Gray chipped in with three goals apiece.

Abbey Ivanovich tallied two goals and Annie McNeil had one.

Condron, Dunkel and Lilly Ivanovich each had two assists.

Abbey Ivanovich and Katelyn O’Dea had one assist each.

Erin O’Brien stopped 10 shots by the 16th-seeded Cougars (8-9-0).