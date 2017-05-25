Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, May 25, 2017

A tournament intended to focus attention on the Norwalk River, and ways to help veterans through fishing and related activities highlight Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m.

With Memorial Day Monday, we’ll revisit meetings with representatives of Project Healing Waters and Back in the Maine Stream.

But first, we will catch up with Jeff Yates of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which will host the inaugural Norwalk River “One Fly” & Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Wilton. Watch the show below:

The event is designed to be a fun, family-friendly way to get anglers out enjoying spring fishing on the Norwalk River while supporting the conservation work of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local nonprofit that works to keep the Norwalk and other area streams clean and healthy.

Not just for professional anglers, this low-key and “on your honor” event is more about getting out to experience fishing with friends and family and to celebrate one of the region’s best trout streams.

Fishing is followed by a barbecue celebration and awards ceremony at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton. Participating anglers do not need to arrive at 6 a.m. to take part in the tournament, but must stop by the YMCA before they start fishing in order to pick up their official tournament tape measure and special event T-shirt.

The cost of the event is $25 per angler, or $50 per family, and includes entry into the tournament, a special event T-shirt — each family entry gets two T-shirts — and a ticket to the evening barbecue and awards ceremony.

There will be a “One Fly” tournament for fly fishing anglers, a Kids Fishing Division open to all youth age 16 and younger, and an Adult All Tackle Division for ages 17 and older in which all artificial tackle (no bait) can be used on either fly or spin equipment. All lures must have a single hook — no treble hooks — and fishing is “catch-and-release,” meaning all trout caught must be measured quickly, then released back into the river.

Three winners will be declared in each division, with a special river rock plaque going to the anglers who catch the most fish, biggest fish and most total inches over the course of the day.

Full details and registration may be found at www.mianustu.org.

Founded in 1975, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation organization with more than 600 members in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton, and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.