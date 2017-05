The CT Women’s Golf Association awarded three scholarships in a ceremony on Sunday at The Farms Country Club.

Alexa Brown graduating from Trumbull H.S. was awarded the Patricia Creed Scholarship and will attend CCSU.

Roxanne Garceau from Woodstock Academy was awarded the Priscilla Maxwell Endicott Scholarship and will attend CCSU.

Gabrielle Martin graduating from Daniel Hand H.S. received the Judy Gamble Scholarship and will attend Williams College.