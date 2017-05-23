Obituary: Nancy (Bell) Kalb, 93

Nancy (Bell) Kalb, age 93, passed away April 8, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Nancy was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, attended Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, and worked as an assistant to senior corporate executives over many years in Michigan and Connecticut.

Nancy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife, as well as an avid golfer, gardener, and bridge player. She was a long-time active member of Christ Church, Tashua, Trumbull, Connecticut.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Brownscombe in 1963; her husband of 44 years, William P. Kalb, in 2011; and William’s son Edward in 2008.

She is survived by her two children, Dr. William E. (Judy) Brownscombe, of Grosse Pointe, MI, and Martha Lee (Jay Rosen) Brownscombe of East Lansing, MI; William’s four children, Kathryn R. Kalb of Durham, NC, Barbara B. Kalb of Santa Fe, NM, William P. (Mary Lou) Kalb of Clinton Twp, MI, and Mary Louisa (James) Palmisano of Greenwich, CT; six grandchildren, Brett (Emily) Brownscombe of Trout Lake, OR, Tyler Brownscombe of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Darby (Brett) Collins of Grosse Pointe, MI, Julia (Joshua Holmes) Rosen of Portland OR, Evan Rosen of Palo Alto, CA, and Dr. Bradly K. (Lauren) Russell of Kadena AFB, Okinawa; and three great-grandchildren, Brynn Collins of Grosse Pointe, MI, Griffin Collins of Grosse Pointe, MI and Elena Grace Russell of Okinawa.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am EDT, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Christ Church, Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., Trumbull, CT. A reception will follow at 12:30 pm EDT at Tashua Knolls Golf Club, 40 Tashua Knolls Lane, Trumbull, CT.

