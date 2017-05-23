Trumbull Times

The Drive at 12:30: Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall talks Connecticut Writing Project for youth

By Kate Czaplinski on May 23, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, May 23, Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall, from Fairfield University joins Denise. He is an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions and Director of the Connecticut Writing Project.

Dr. Ripley Crandall is being recognized as this year’s recipient for his support of K-12 schools, teachers, and students. In addition to his role at Fairfield, he is the National Writing Project Director for Connecticut. Each summer, he offers writing institutes for Bridgeport teachers and programs for students.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including HAN Network local news websites.

Related posts:

  1. HAN Network News, Feb. 24
  2. Watch Connecticut Class L and M boys lacrosse semis live Wednesday
  3. On demand: New Fairfield vs. Daniel Hand boys lacrosse, Class M semifinals
  4. On demand: Darien vs. Ridgefield boys lacrosse, Class L semifinals

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday winners Next Post Rod Dixon’s Kid’s Marathon Final Mile a success
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress