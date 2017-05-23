Rod Dixon’s Kid’s Marathon Final Mile a success

Trumbull PTSA Council’s Health and Wellness Committee hosted its third year of Rod Dixon’s Kid’s Marathon Final Mile at Trumbull High School on Sunday, May 21.

All six Trumbull Elementary Schools participated in this worthwhile program.

Rod Dixon,1972 Olympic medalist from New Zealand and the 1983 NYC Marathon winner, created the program to encourage health and fitness in children.

RDKM is a way for kids to become marathoners. It is an in-school program in which children commit to running or walking short distances at school to accumulate 25 miles. The children then

celebrate their accomplishment by running their final mile in front of all their biggest fans.

Trumbull’s PTSA Council Health and Wellness co-chair and Kid’s Marathon Final Mile coordinator, Cathleen Kosak, said, “It was an exciting day to have 600 children accomplishing their goal by running and having fun together with hundreds of parents cheering them on. This event is possible because of the approval of Trumbull High Athletic Director Mike King, volunteers from the THS girls track team, and hard-working PTA parents.

“I am grateful to First Selectman Tim Herbst, for his support by attending their big day. And the thrill of the day is our Trumbull students getting to meet Rod Dixon. Trumbull was honored to have Mr. Dixon in attendance. The children enjoyed taking photos with him while holding his 1972 Olympic Medal.

“It has been noted by teachers and parents that the students participating in the Kid’s Marathon program are more focused, have better endurance in other activities, and are forming special friendships through this beneficial program.

“Trumbull’s PTSA Council Health and Wellness Committee is proud to offer this program to our young children in Trumbull. These students are positive role models by showing people both young and old to create big goals, persevere, and make healthy choices.”