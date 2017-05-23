Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday winners

By Trumbull Times on May 23, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Winners of the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League are Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, Bob Thompson and George Warner.

