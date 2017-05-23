Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday winners

By Trumbull Times on May 23, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Winners of the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League are Angelo Cordone, Hugh Norton, John Campbell and Jim Frisino.

Related posts:

  1. Robert Winston leads way in Tuesday League
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling
  3. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

Tags: ,

Previous Post Norwalk River ‘One Fly’ & Kids Fishing Tournament May 27 Next Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday winners
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress