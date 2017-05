The unbeaten Christian Heritage School girls tennis team captured the Housatonic Valley Athletic League championship with a win over Watkinson.

Kathy Ju won 8-1 at No. 2 singles and Ranita Muriel posted an 8-3 victory at No. 4 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Bella Christian and Kathy Ju won 8-5.

Hannah Smith and Mia Angelini took No. 2 doubles 8-5.

Kirstyn Lopiano and Hope Krekoska won No. 3 doubles 8-1.