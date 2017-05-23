Obituary: Janet Brosnan, 83, of Stratford

Janet Brosnan, 83, of Stratford, employed at Nature’s Way, Stratford, wife of the late Frank Brosnan, died May 21, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., Aug. 15, 1933, daughter of the late Shahen and Helen (McGowan) Lulejian.

Survivors include two sons, Christopher Brosnan and his wife, Barbara of Easton; Kerry Brosnan and his wife, Andrea of Newtown and two daughters, Barbara Cooper and her husband, John of Trumbull; Tara LaReau and her husband, Jeffrey of Stratford, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Services: Friday May 26, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Our Lady of Peace Church Sanctuary Fund, 10 Ivy St. Stratford, CT 06615.