FCIAC postpones today’s games

Due to Monday’s inclement weather, the FCIAC baseball, softball, boys tennis, and girls track and field events events have been postponed.

The FCIAC girls lacrosse semifinals, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today, at Norwalk High School, are on as scheduled.

For the complete updated postseason schedule, click here.

The baseball tournament has been adjusted, with semifinals to be played starting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, and the final, at 7 p.m., Friday, May 26. All games will be played at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

The softball semifinal games at Sacred Heart University have been moved to Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. With poor weather forecast for Thursday as well, the championship game has been moved up one day and will be played at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at SHU.

The boys tennis semifinals have been pushed back to Tuesday, with New Canaan playing at Greenwich, and Darien playing at Staples. Both matches will start at 4 p.m.

The girls track and field championships have been moved to Wednesday, May 24, and will be run at Danbury High School.

Greenwich High School was scheduled to host the meet on Monday, but the facility is unavailable on Wednesday.

Here is the updated schedule for the affected sports.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Monday, May 22 – Semifinals at Norwalk HS

No. 6 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Staples vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 – Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Baseball Tournament

Wednesday, May 24 – Semifinals at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport

No. 6 Darien vs. No. 2 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Trumbull vs. No. 4 Ridgefield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26 – Final at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Softball Tournament

Tuesday, May 23 – Semifinals at Sacred Heart University

No. 6 Ludlowe vs. No. 2 Darien, 3 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Westhill, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 – Final at at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Tennis Tournament

Tuesday, May 23 – Semifinals

No. 3 New Canaan at No. 2 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Darien at No. 1 Staples, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Wednesday, May 24, at Danbury HS, 3 p.m.