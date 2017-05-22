Next Dimension foursome earn spot in Regionals

Next Dimension Gymnasts of Trumbull had four state gymnasts qualify to represent Connecticut at the Regional Championships in Massachusetts.

In level 7, Caitlin Vozzella qualified after winning the uneven bars as well as the all around state title.

In Level 8, Macarthy Keane and Merritt Stevenson both qualified for the regional meet by finishing in the top 20. Stevenson won uneven bars, floor and all around titles.

In level 9, Samantha Markland finished second on vault, beam and all around to qualify for regionals at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.