Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman All-Ivy selection from Yale

Simon Whiteman out of Trumbull helped the Yale University baseball team capture the Ivy League title with a 5-0, 11-7 sweep of the University of Pennsylvania on May 16.

The Bulldogs will next play in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is set for May 29 at 12 p.m. on ESPNU.

Head coach John Stuper led the Bulldogs to a 30-16 mark this season and won the Red Rolfe Division with a 16-4 record. He is the all-time winningest coach in Yale baseball program history with 488 wins in 25 seasons.

Whiteman was named second-team All Ivy after batting .316 during league play and .306 for the season. A sophomore second baseman, Whiteman had the highest fielding percentage in the league at his position for the second consecutive season.

Whiteman is tied for second on the team in both home runs (three) and RBIs (14) in conference games. He also ranked second on the team with 10 stolen bases for the season.

Whiteman, a Fairfield Prep graduate, is a chemical engineering major.

With two years of college completed, his cumulative GPA is 3.99 (on a 4.0 scale).