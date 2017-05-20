Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling results

By Trumbull Times on May 20, 2017

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling season at the Nutmeg Lanes on May 5 saw the year came to an end with Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) winning the championship by 11 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Noel Gabrielle had the high scratch single of 258 and the series scratch high of 680.

Ron Vitale had the single game with handicap of 285 and the series with handicap of 751.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.

The individual season highs for the scratch single was Bob Burke at 290 and Carl Bluestein the series scratch of 798.

John Campbell had the single game with handicap of 326 and Carl Bluestein had the series with handicap of 849.

