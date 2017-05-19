Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull upsets top-seeded Westhill

By Trumbull Times on May 19, 2017

Trumbull High’s Tony Socci drove in three runs and the Eagles upset top-seeded Westhill High, 3-2, in the FCIAC quarterfinals in Stamford on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Eagles will play No. 4 Ridgefield High in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

Ryan Roberto got the win, with relief help in the sixth inning from Andrew Lojko.

Trumbull made full use of its four hits off Viking pitcher Michael Lisinicchia.

Trumbull took a 2-0 lead in the second, before Westhill tied it with runs in the second and third.

Trumbull’s run in the fourth stood up.

