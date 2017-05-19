Boys volleyball: Trumbull Eagles sweep St. Joseph

The Trumbull High boys volleyball team closed out its regular season on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 road win over St. Joseph.

The 11-7 Eagles will be the fourth seed for the upcoming FCIAC playoffs, which begin next Wednesday when they will take on top-seed Ridgefield. No. 2 Darien and No. 3 Staples of Westport will meet in the other semifinal.

Trumbull won Fridays’ match with set scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-17.

Senior Dan Folchick led the Eagles attack with nine kills, five digs,10 service points and two aces.

J.J. Pfohl had eight kills, three blocks and three aces.

“Right now, we’re playing very well as a team,” said Trumbull coach Tamara DeBerry. “I think that will help us in the playoffs. I was very impressed with how well St. Joe’s played today. They’re a much improved team.”

The Cadets received good net play from senior Nick Crocco, who had seven kills, and freshman Ian Argento, who had six kills and three blocks.

“Our program next year will center around Ian,” said first-year coach Allen Aldridge. “I know that we got better as the season went along, and that’s a good sign. We lose three seniors (Crocco, Connor Higgins and Jack Munger), but we have a nice group coming back.”