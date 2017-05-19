Obituary: Janet Sherman Porteous, 87, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull

Janet Sherman Porteous, 87, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, wife of the late Trumbull Police Chief Norman W. Porteous, died May 3, at Wesley Heights.

Born in Trumbull on Aug. 20, 1929, daughter the late Laurence and Gertrude Wilkinson Sherman.

Survivors include son, Paul Porteous of Waterbury, daughter, Gail Wallace and her husband, Robert Sr. of Trumbull, four grandchildren, Penny Porteous, Jayson Porteous, Robert Wallace, Jr. and Lauren Wallace, great-grandson, Hunter, two sisters-in-law, Jane Sherman of Monroe and Barbara Sherman of Newtown and a niece and a nephew.

Also predeceased by grandson, Daniel W. Wallace, three brothers, Harvey, David and Paul Sherman and a sister-in-law, Jean Sherman.

Services: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m., Long Hill United Methodist Church, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.