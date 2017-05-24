Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Memorial Day holiday — Monday, May 29-Libraries Closed.

Sunday hours at the main library have ended for the summer — They will resume on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook sale — Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends-of-the-trumbull-library.com.

Children’s Events

Catch 2017 summer reading “Monopoly” — Starting in mid-June with special activities for children and teens, at both the main and Fairchild branch libraries.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Saturday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, May 31, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.