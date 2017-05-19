Trumbull Times

Obituary: Robert A. Honychurch, 96, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on May 19, 2017

Robert A. Honychurch, 96, of Trumbull, proprietor of Honychurch Realtors and Southbury Associates, U.S. Army veteran World War II, died May 15, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Predeceased by wife, Lois Henaghan Honychurch, son, Robert J. Honychurch, and sister, Olive Silvia Ratcliffe.

Survivors include daughter, Elaine L. Honychurch, and two sisters, Ellice L. Cullmore and Pearl H. Fox.

Burial: Long Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Kennedy Center, 2240 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Trumbull Times

