Trumbull Times

Nursery school students learn fire safety

By Julie Miller on May 21, 2017 in Community, News, Police & Fire, Schools · 0 Comments

B’nai Torah Nursery School students enjoy a tour of the firetruck and a lesson on fire safety from Trumbull Firefighter Tom Tarantino.

