Trumbull High boys volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over New Canaan on Wednesday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles improved to 11-7.

Trumbull’s Andrew Menjivar had 41 assists in the (19-25, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-21) decision.

J.J. Pfohl had 18 kills and eight blocks and 1 ace.

Nick Johnson led the defense with 30 digs.

Matt Yellen had 11 kills, 19 digs and 13 service points.

New Canaan’s Robert Hoover had 18 kills and Alex Gibbens 14.