Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull to meet St. Joseph in playoffs

By Trumbull Times on May 17, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Taylor Brown drove in two runs in the Danbury game. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Trumbull High’s softball team defeated Danbury High, 12-2, to wrap up its regular season.

Seeded fourth for the FCIAC tournament, coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Lady Eagles (16-6, 13-3 FCIAC) will host No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5 FCIAC) on Friday at 4:15.

Trumbull defeated St. Joseph, 6-1, in the regular season.

In the win over Danbury, Courtney Fairchild had four hits, with two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Taylor Brown had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Alexa Adinolfi (RBI) and Delilha DeStefano (three RBIs) had two hits a piece.

Trumbull has won 14 of its last 15 games.

St. Joseph secured the fifth seed with its 16-1 win at Staples.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Lady Cadets banged out 16 hits in the win.

Hanna Errico had two hits, including her 100th career hit.

Alyssa Noce homered.

Melissa Bike and Kayla Giacobbe had three hits each.

For Staples (6-13), Gillian Birk homered and Miles Wyatt had three hits.

 

Related posts:

  1. Softball: St. Joseph blanks Staples High, 3-0
  2. Softball: Trumbull seniors step up in win over St. Joseph
  3. Softball: St. Joseph defeats Ludlowe in extra innings
  4. Girls cross country: Trumbull Eagles win top five spots

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Trumbull's FCIAC hopes have two outs left Next Post Boys volleyball: Trumbull defeats New Canaan, 3-1
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress