Softball: Trumbull to meet St. Joseph in playoffs

Trumbull High’s softball team defeated Danbury High, 12-2, to wrap up its regular season.

Seeded fourth for the FCIAC tournament, coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Lady Eagles (16-6, 13-3 FCIAC) will host No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5 FCIAC) on Friday at 4:15.

Trumbull defeated St. Joseph, 6-1, in the regular season.

In the win over Danbury, Courtney Fairchild had four hits, with two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Taylor Brown had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Alexa Adinolfi (RBI) and Delilha DeStefano (three RBIs) had two hits a piece.

Trumbull has won 14 of its last 15 games.

St. Joseph secured the fifth seed with its 16-1 win at Staples.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Lady Cadets banged out 16 hits in the win.

Hanna Errico had two hits, including her 100th career hit.

Alyssa Noce homered.

Melissa Bike and Kayla Giacobbe had three hits each.

For Staples (6-13), Gillian Birk homered and Miles Wyatt had three hits.