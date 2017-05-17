Baseball: Trumbull’s FCIAC hopes have two outs left

Doubly disappointed on Wednesday, the Trumbull High baseball team has one more hope of qualifying for the FCIAC Tournament.

The Eagles, after a 3-2 loss at Danbury, needed Norwalk to upset Darien to secure the eighth seed. Darien won, 8-0.

Now all of the Eagles are in one basket — the Wilton Warriors, who have already qualified, will travel to Danbury to finish their game against the Hatters, who can qualify with a win, at 4 p.m., Thursday.

Wilton will be batting with one out and the bases loaded, trailing 1-0, in the top of the seventh inning. Danbury had beaten Wilton 1-0 on Monday, but the Warriors’ protest of an umpire’s call was upheld on Tuesday and thus the game will be picked up at the moment of the call in question.

With a win over Wilton, the Hatters (8-7 FCIAC) will qualify for the league playoffs and bump Trumbull (9-7) out of the picture. Danbury opened the door with its win over the Eagles.

Danbury used a three-run two-out rally in the home third to score all the runs it needed to top Trumbull, who scored single runs in the first and fourth innings off Hatter right-hander Ryan Solimine.

Dustin Siqueria led off the game with a single. Vinny DeRubeis had a base hit with one out and Siqueria crossed the plate when Jack Lynch’s long drive to left field was dropped.

Solimine left two runners stranded and set down the side in order in the second and third.

Danbury had two runners thrown out after base hits.

In the second, Lynch in center hit Danny Ruchalski with a cutoff and the shortstop gunned Noah Meeks out looking to stretch a one-out double into a triple.

In the third, Brian McCarthy led off with a single, but Tyler Zikias threw to Siqueria covering second to cut him down

Trumbull’s Ben Fero struck out the next batter, and looked to face the minimum of batters through three innings when the Hatters struck.

Jeff Torres walked. Javon Hernandez singled before Brent Jacobellis’ base hit brought them both home.

Meeks doubled to take the score to 3-1.

Fero allowed only two hits the rest of the way.

Ruchalski walked with one out in the fourth and scored one out later when Tony Socci ripped a long triple to left-center.

A pop out to first ended the threat.

After going down one-two-three in the fifth, DeRubeis worked out a walk to start the sixth.

Lynch hit to the right side to move the tying run into scoring position.

Ruchalski walked to put two runners aboard, but Solimine got two flyball outs.

Kevin Bruggeman walked with one out in the seventh, but advanced no further.