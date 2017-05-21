Campus News

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on May 21, 2017

University of Bridgeport — The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Angel De Los Santos Jr., Kelly Caulfielf, Victoria Swanson.

Fulbright Scholarship to UK — Marissa Piccolo will study at Queen’s University Belfast, earning a Master’s in Global Security and Borders. She graduated with the highest honor possible, University Scholar, as well as summa cum laude and as a Honors Scholar from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor’s in political science and economics. After Fulbright, she will attend the University of Chicago Law School and hopes to work as a government counsel or policy advisor.

Degree earned

UMass Dartmouth — Shajal Shah, Bachelor of Arts.

