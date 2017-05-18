Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Saturday, May 20

Plant sale — The Long Hill Garden Club of Trumbull’s annual plant sale takes place at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale will be hundreds of locally grown perennials, native plants, grasses, shrubs and small trees, herbs, heirloom tomato plants, and Bee Happy products. Orders for rain barrels from Aquarion will be taken. Advice from Certified Master Gardeners will be available.

Document shredding fund-raiser — Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait, by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud. The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted. For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.

Document shredding — Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St. The event, is both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. The shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, whose slogan is RElove Trumbull. REdiscover our town. For more information, contact Lucille at 203 459-0371 or visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Sunday, May 21

Bike the historical Trumbull Valley — Trumbull Historian and author, Sue A. Del Bianco, will host an annual Spring Historical Bike Ride on Sunday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull and cycle from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe. Del Bianco will be stopping off with the cyclists at many interesting historical points-of-interest and educating everyone on the then-and-now of the railroad line that ran on the rail-trail and how it promoted industry and linked the communities in The Trumbull Valley and Monroe. She will stop off at the remains of an old mill, a fountain pool from an old amusement park called Parlor Rock, a cow tunnel under the rail-trail, the site of a plane crash during WWII, Hannah Crannah, the Monroe witch’s grave site, and an old train station. Any questions or more information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail [email protected] Admission is free. No reservation is required.

Sunday, May 21 and Thursday, June 1

Summer musical auditions — Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) auditions for Ragtime. Auditions are open to all students ages 13-21, (13 year olds must be entering 9th grade in fall 2017). Auditions at Madison Middle School, 4630 Madison Ave., in Trumbull on Sunday, May 21, 3-7 p.m., and Thursday, June 1, 6-9 p.m. Required dance and movement audition will be Sunday, May 21, from 7-9 p.m. Callbacks will be held Sunday, June 4, from 2-6 p.m. For more information visit trumbullyouth.org. If you have questions, email [email protected].

Through Monday, May 29

Photography on display — The Gallery at Town Hall will be showing the photographs of the late Trumbull resident Michael Hayes.

Tuesday, June 6

Trumbull Community Women meet — Trumbull Community Women will hold their last monthly meeting before their summer break at 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. The meeting is open to prospective members. For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Saturday, June 10

Rabies Clinic – volunteers sought — The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided. Volunteers are sought to write the certificates. Please consider helping out if you have the time. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.

Tuesday, June 13

Summer concert — Nashville Drive (Pop Country), will perform at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo at 7 p.m. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that same week. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Friday, June 16

64-year reunion — The Bassick High School Class of 1953 will hold its 64-year reunion at Vazzy’s Restaurant, 513 Broadbridge Road, Bridgeport, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Guests are welcome. For more information contact Sandra Brown at 203-380-8301 or Sally Giroux LoPresti at 203-929-3754.

Tuesday, June 20

Summer concert — I’Liguri (Italian American) will perform at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo at 7 p.m. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that same week. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home.

Wednesday, July 5

Summer musical theatre — Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is now taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms can be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

Tuesday, July 11-Wednesday, Sept. 27

Upcoming trips — Pick up the bus at St. Theresa’s Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull; the parking lot in back of the church. For reservations or more information, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

July 11 — Delaney House, Holyoke, Mass. All you can eat lobster and comedy show, $101.

Sept. 12 — N.Y. Botanical Garden, Dale Chihuly Exhibition blown glass sculptures and lunch at Arthur Ave., and time to shop, $98.

Sept. 25-27 — Ogunquit, Maine, includes two nights at Meadowmere Resorts, four meals, sightseeing and admissions. Deposit $150 by Monday, July 3; final payment Monday, Aug. 7, $437 double and $547 single.

Friday, July 21

Trumbull High Class of 1987 reunion — The class of 1987 is planning a 30-year reunion to be held at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. Currently looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

ONGOING

Trumbull Community Women collect new socks — Trumbull Community Women (TCW) are collecting new socks to be distributed to local social services organizations, in its ongoing drive to help those less fortunate in our community. The TCW Giving Tree, as the project is called, will be located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. And the beneficiary of the initial drive will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation office, 5892 Main St. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Trumbull MS support group — The Trumbull MS Support Group meets at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull, from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. Call Amy at 800-FIGHT MS or visit www.ctfightsMS.org.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers.

After being refurbished, they are distributed to women in crisis to call 911, in case of emergency.

Collection boxes in Trumbull, are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Starbucks, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances.

The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m.

For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Seeking volunteers/donations — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is seeking volunteers, or if anyone would just like to make a donation, you can mail to P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. To become a member, cost is $10 per year and you will be added to their email list and be involved in all activities throughout the year.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.