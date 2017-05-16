Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph falls to New Canaan

By Trumbull Times on May 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph lost to New Canaan, 17-6, in an FCIAC girls lacrosse match on Tuesday.

Jettke Gray (two assists), Kate Condron, Maddie Dunkel, Abbey Ivanovich, Lilly Ivanovich and Annie McNeil scored goals for the Cadets.

Erin O’Brien made seven saves.

Teen suicide: Parents discuss loss, outreach and prevention
