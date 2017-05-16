Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph falls to New Canaan

St. Joseph lost to New Canaan, 17-6, in an FCIAC girls lacrosse match on Tuesday.
Jettke Gray (two assists), Kate Condron, Maddie Dunkel, Abbey Ivanovich, Lilly Ivanovich and Annie McNeil scored goals for the Cadets.
Erin O’Brien made seven saves.
