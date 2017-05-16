Trumbull teen charged in sexual assault of 8-year-old neighbor

A 15-year-old Trumbull boy is facing numerous charges after police said he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old neighbor on two occasions.

According to police, the mother of the victim told police that last Monday afternoon, May 8, about 4:30 p.m. she called outside her front door for her daughter to come home. She then saw the girl from from the home of a male teenager nearby. The girl told her mother that the male had grabbed her and pulled her into the house, and then had touched her inappropriately.

The mother reported the incident, and police got the assistance of a child sexual assault forensic interviewer, who was able to learn the details of what allegedly happened.

The child disclosed a detailed account of how she had been grabbed and pulled into the teenager’s house, where she was sexually assaulted, police said. Investigators also learned of an earlier incident that had occurred, where the victim was subjected to similar sexual contact with the teenager just days earlier.

Trumbull Police obtained an arrest warrant charging the fifteen-year-old male with aggravated sexual assault of a minor, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree threatening, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The teen was remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Court, where he was detained. On Tuesday police were informed that the case had been transferred to the adult Superior Court of the Fairfield Judicial District for arraignment.

Trumbull Police were assisted in this investigation by Child Forensic Interview specialists from The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport, and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad for evidence collection. The detectives are continuing the investigation with additional interviews and evidence collection.