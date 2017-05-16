Trumbull Times

Ellen Beveridge: Tough, empathetic, humble

By Ben Gumm, publisher 1980-1997 on May 16, 2017 in Columns, Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

Ellen Beverage thrived through the glory days of the journalism profession. Ellen began her career on an Underwood typewriter. But, she also operated the old Linotype machine that utilized hot lead to set type, leaving scars on Ellen’s arms.

Over Ellen’s career, journalism advanced at breakneck speed. Ellen adapted to every technological advancement and utilized the new technology to improve her professionalism.

But Ellen was not one dimensional. As a single mom, she persevered through the pressures of raising children and paying the bills. Every new challenge for Ellen was just another opportunity. She was never a victim, but always expressed good humor and humility. When she saw injustice, she attacked it with empathy and reason.

Ellen’s story will probably never be told beyond the local community. Although her life’s work was performed on a small stage, her impact has been enormous.

Related posts:

  1. Devlin: You can count on me
  2. Hammers: We all deserve better
  3. Nexus house owners respond to crystal meth found on site
  4. Community challenge: Be Kind
Previous Post State gas prices are down slightly from last week Next Post Obituary: Michael A. Arnone, Sr., age 80, from Stamford
About author
Trumbull Times

Ben Gumm, publisher 1980-1997


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress