School News

Booth Hill School

Please continue to send in your Box Tops. All money earned from this year’s Box Tops collection goes toward the Media Center. A new contest just kicked off — the class that sends in the most Box Tops by May 31 wins extra recess and popsicles.

The Father’s Club next movie event will be held on May 20. They will be showing Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul at Bow Tie Cinemas. Get your tickets at boothhill.school.

The 5th grade variety show will be held on Sunday, May 21, at Trumbull High School.

The band and strings concert will be held on Monday, May 22, from 7-8 p.m.

The Father’s Club Ice Cream Social at Uncle Louie G’s will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 6-9 p.m. Come on down and get some ice cream, served by your favorite teachers and staff members.

Field Day will be held on Thursday, May 25, from 9-11 a.m., for 3rd , 4th , and 5th grades and from 1-2:30 p.m., for kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades.

Booth Hill School will be marching in the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29. Let the Father’s Club know if you would like to join. Go to boothhill.school to register.

Frenchtown School

Our PTA Book Fair ends on May 18.

Our 5th graders will attend their hygiene meetings on May 18 at 2 p.m. Information will be sent home to parents.

Our last District Wide Cultural Diversity meeting for this school year will be on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m., at Frenchtown. Everyone is welcome.

Our In-House grade 5 chorus concert for students will be on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m.

Join us on May 21 to say goodbye and good luck to Mrs. Norcel and Mrs. Strever on their retirement. PTA is having an Open House from 1-3 p.m., for families whose last names are A-L and from 3-5 p.m., for families whose last names are M-Z. You must RSVP. There will be a card making station, you can have your picture taken with them and enjoy cake.

Our picnic for students only will be on Tuesday, May 23. Flyers were sent home.

Our annual banquet of the PTA will be on Wednesday, May 24 beginning at 7 p.m., at Panda House in Ryder’s Landing, Stratford. All parents and staff are encouraged to attend. The cost is $35 per person and you must RSVP. The invitation and menu were sent home.

Kindergarten bus rides for our incoming students are on May 24 and May 25 at 9 a.m. Dates have been assigned based on last name.

Fathers Club Family Day will be held the Saturday, May 27, from 4-10 p.m. More details to come.

No school on Memorial Day, May 29. Frenchtown will once again be marching in Trumbull’s Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m.

Our band and strings concert will be on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. The in-house concert for students in grades 2-4 and 5th grade participants will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30.

Kinderfest is on Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. It is a full day for kindergarten students. More information will be sent home from your classroom teacher.

Our Safety Patrol lunch will be on Monday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m., with Mike Bourque, their advisor.

The grades 1 and 2 awards assembly will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 a.m. Teachers will be sending home invitations to parents.

The Student Council Luncheon will be on Tuesday, June 13 with Amy Alfano and Michelle Cretella, their advisors. Time to be determined.

Grade 3 will have their Flag Day concert at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14.

Fifth grade graduation will be on Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. The luncheon for 5th graders and their parents will be at Vazzy’s Four Seasons in Stratford immediately following. Information will be sent home soon.

The awards assembly for students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will be on Monday, June 19 at 9 a.m. Teachers will be sending home invitations to parents.

June 19 and June 20 will both be legal day dismissals at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. June 20 is the last day of school.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/