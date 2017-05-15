Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Trumbull defeats Greenwich in five sets

Trumbull High defeated Greenwich High, 15-13 in the fifth set, to post a 3-2 boys volleyball win on Monday.

The Eagles, now 10-7, won game one (25-13) and three (25-19), while the Cardinals took game two (25-22) and four (25-23).

Trumbull’s J.J. Pfohl had 21 kills, eight blocks, four digs and 14 service points.

Dan Folchick added 11 kills, three digs, an assist and 16 service points.

Matt Yellen had kills, two blocks, 16 digs, five assists and three aces.

Andrew Menjivar chipped in with two kills, three blocks, 44 assists and 17 digs.

