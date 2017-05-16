Trumbull Times

Long Hill Garden Club to hold plant sale

By Julie Miller on May 16, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Long Hill Garden Club annual plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Trumbull Library from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale will be hundreds of locally grown perennials, native plants, grasses, small shrubs and trees, herbs, heirloom tomato plants, and Bee Happy products. Each plant will be tagged for identification and sorted by light requirements. Experts in gardening and landscaping will be available to answer questions. Many members of the club are Master Gardeners.

Orders for rain barrels, made completely from recycled materials, from Aquarion will be taken Anyone purchasing plants will be entered in a drawing for a rain barrel donated by Aquarion.

Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the club’s philanthropic efforts. Each year, the Long Hill Garden Club gives a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior and donates books to the Trumbull Library and elementary schools. The club provides passes to the Discovery Museum and the Beardsley Zoological Gardens which are available for check-out at the Trumbull Library. In addition, there is an ongoing commitment to town projects. Members work with pre-school, elementary, middle school and high school students. They also do a Garden Therapy Program with residents of Stern Village and members of the ELITE program, Trumbull Public School’s “Educating Learners in Transitional Environments”.

Plant Sale chairperson is Linda Rumsey-Dolega.

Related posts:

  1. Long Hill Garden Club featured speaker Oct. 24
  2. Long Hill Garden Club meeting to feature guest speaker
  3. Long Hill Garden Club features guest speaker on Not Your Grandmother’s Roses
  4. Garden Therapy Committee meets monthly

Tags: ,

Previous Post Trumbull Youth Association seeks students for Ragtime summer musical Next Post Trumbull teen charged in sexual assault of 8-year-old neighbor
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress