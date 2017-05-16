Long Hill Garden Club to hold plant sale

The Long Hill Garden Club annual plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Trumbull Library from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale will be hundreds of locally grown perennials, native plants, grasses, small shrubs and trees, herbs, heirloom tomato plants, and Bee Happy products. Each plant will be tagged for identification and sorted by light requirements. Experts in gardening and landscaping will be available to answer questions. Many members of the club are Master Gardeners.

Orders for rain barrels, made completely from recycled materials, from Aquarion will be taken Anyone purchasing plants will be entered in a drawing for a rain barrel donated by Aquarion.

Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the club’s philanthropic efforts. Each year, the Long Hill Garden Club gives a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior and donates books to the Trumbull Library and elementary schools. The club provides passes to the Discovery Museum and the Beardsley Zoological Gardens which are available for check-out at the Trumbull Library. In addition, there is an ongoing commitment to town projects. Members work with pre-school, elementary, middle school and high school students. They also do a Garden Therapy Program with residents of Stern Village and members of the ELITE program, Trumbull Public School’s “Educating Learners in Transitional Environments”.

Plant Sale chairperson is Linda Rumsey-Dolega.