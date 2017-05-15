Upcoming luncheon out and document shredding fund-raiser

Women’s Fellowship luncheon out

On Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m., the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ in Trumbull will have their annual luncheon out at Bertucci’s, 768 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. The church may be contacted for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Document shredding fund-raiser

Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.