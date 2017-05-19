Trumbull Times

Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing names Trumbull graduates

By Julie Miller on May 19, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Angela Miano of Trumbull, whose grade point average topped the accelerated class, delivered a message from graduates at the commencement ceremony. Lisa Eldridge, also from Trumbull, had the second highest GPA in the accelerated class.

After 133 years of educating nurses from throughout Connecticut, Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, the state’s oldest nursing school, held its final commencement ceremony May 1 as it prepares to transition from two-year diploma program to four-year bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program at the University of Bridgeport this fall.

Despite the occasion that precedes BHSN’s transition to UB, the mood of the 30 graduates from the accelerated class of December 2016 and 50 from the traditional class of May 2017 was celebratory.

Class of December 2016 — Lisa Eldridge, Angela Miano

Class of May 2017 — Megan Morabito, Alexandra Moreira

