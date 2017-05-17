Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Trumbull Times

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Unlock the Benefits of Reading — Thursday, May 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Can reading change your life? Recent studies suggest reading can positively impact health, well-being and even longevity. Sally Allen, PhD will share the medical and emotional benefits of reading. Free. Register.

Long Hill Garden Club Plant Sale — Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. Just outside the Main library, 33 Quality St.

AARP Drivers Safety Course — Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The nation’s first classroom refresher for motorists, with trained instructors and no tests. Course materials supplied Completion certificate for possible insurance premium discount. Details online. Register. $15 for members (bring your card), $20 for nonmembers, by check or cash at the door.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — All ages. Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, May 22, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Parent/Child Book Group — Parents and grades 4-6. Monday, May 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Read books together and connect with your child. May’s book is Ms. Bixby’s Last Day, by John David Anderson, about three boys, a teacher, and a day none of them will forget. Funny and heartwarming. Discussion and snack. Register once as a pair; first six pairs get copy. Details online.

Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching — Wednesday, May 24, 10-11:30 a.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting from scratch introduction to searching the Internet. Free. Register.

Storytime 2½ to 3s — Wednesday, May 24, 10:30-11am. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.

