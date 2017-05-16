Obituary: Michael A. Arnone, Sr., age 80, from Stamford

Michael A. Arnone, Sr., age 80, a life-long Stamford resident passed away peacefully on May 12, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1937 to the late Demetrio M Arnone Sr., and Christine Ferro Arnone.

Michael proudly served as an honor guard in the U.S. Army and had a career that spanned over 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired in 1992. He was a passionate, die-hard N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan.

Michael is survived by his sons, Michael A. Arnone, Jr., and his wife Mary Anne of Midlothian, VA, Brian R. Arnone and his wife Amy of Trumbull, CT, Steven C. Arnone and his wife Jennifer of Trumbull, CT. He is also survived by his brother Demetrio M., Jr., “Dee” and his wife Joanne Arnone, of Norwalk, CT, his sister Ann Marie and her husband Raymond Jaworowski, of Stuart, FL, along with his brother William J. “Billy” and wife Patricia Arnone of Stamford, CT. Michael leaves behind his eight loving grandchildren, Kylie, Sean, Brian Jr, S.J., Amanda, Mark, Will, and Caitlyn. He also leaves behind his loving companion Sandra Scutti of Stamford, CT, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Stamford Hospital for the care and compassion given to Michael.

A Funeral Procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, CT. Family and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 4:00-8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or at www.kidney.org

To leave online condolences, please visit us at www.cognetta.com

—by the family