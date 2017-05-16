Trumbull Times

Intro to Archery; CT Trails Day Hike upcoming programs

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Introduction to Archery — Sunday, May 21, Introduction to archery equipment, safety and shooting techniques. Instructor: Supervised by a CT DEEP Instructor; 9-11 a.m. Ages 8 and up; cost: Free.

CT Trails Day Hike — Saturday, June 3. Join members of the Historical Society and Trumbull Nature & Arts Center for a hike in honor of Connecticut Trail Day; 10 a.m.-noon. All ages

Location: Meet at the Commuter Lot on Daniels Farm Road; cost: Free. No registration required

