Intro to Archery; CT Trails Day Hike upcoming programs

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs.

Introduction to Archery — Sunday, May 21, Introduction to archery equipment, safety and shooting techniques. Instructor: Supervised by a CT DEEP Instructor; 9-11 a.m. Ages 8 and up; cost: Free.

CT Trails Day Hike — Saturday, June 3. Join members of the Historical Society and Trumbull Nature & Arts Center for a hike in honor of Connecticut Trail Day; 10 a.m.-noon. All ages

Location: Meet at the Commuter Lot on Daniels Farm Road; cost: Free. No registration required