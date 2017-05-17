Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 18-24, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday

May 18-24, 2017

12:30 a.m. — BRBC Capitol luncheon Keynote Governor Malloy

1:30 a.m. — Tick borne illness

2:30 a.m. — A Well Regulated Militia

4 a.m. — Govt: Community Center May 10 Focus Group

5:45 a.m. — BRBC Capitol luncheon Keynote Governor Malloy

6:35 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation May 8 meeting

7:20 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission May 9 meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 9 meeting

10:30 a.m. — Tick borne illness

11:30 a.m. — A Well Regulated Militia

1 p.m. — BRBC Capitol luncheon Keynote Governor Malloy

2 p.m. — Middlebrook Elementary May 9 Spring concert

3 p.m. — Booth Hill Elementary May 15 Spring choral concert

3:45 p.m. — Frenchtown Elementary May 16 Spring choral concert

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Community Center May 10 Focus Group

6:10 p.m. — BRBC Capitol luncheon Keynote Governor Malloy

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance May 11 meeting

8:15 p.m. — Govt: Community Center study and Building Committee May 11 meeting

9:45 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning May 17 meeting

