Obituary: Robert Knopick, age 84, from Trumbull

Robert Knopick, age 84, of Trumbull, husband of Dorothy Siemkiewicz Knopick, passed away on May 8, 2017 in his home. Robert, a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Army was born in Iselin, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Mary (Poydock) Knopick, and has been a long time area resident. He was a retired engineering inspector for the Town of Trumbull.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 45 years, Dottie, include his children, Mark Knopick of Trumbull, Cynthia Knopick of Derby, and John, sisters, Jerry Poydence and Frances Albrecht both of PA, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was pre-deceased by a brother, Charles.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. To leave an online condolence visit adzimafuneralhome.com.

—by the staff