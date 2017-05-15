Obituary: Brandon S. Carlino, age 31 of Trumbull

Brandon S. Carlino, age 31, of Trumbull, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Born in Norwood, MA on Feb. 25, 1986, he was a son of Robert and Susan Brown Carlino of Trumbull. A lifelong resident of Trumbull, Brandon was a graduate of THS (class of ’04) and Ricci’s Hair Academy; and was most recently employed as a hair colorist at Adam Broderick Salon in Ridgefield, CT.

In addition to his parents, survivors include a brother, Christopher Carlino of Trumbull, and sisters, Erica and Elizabeth Carlino both of Atlanta, Georgia; His girlfriend, Nabil Gomez and her son, Kamrin; dog Roscoe, as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Brown and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Carlino.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, May 16, from 4-8 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Contributions in his memory may be made to New England Organ Bank at neob.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.

