Golf: Tashua Knoll’s Board tourney results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Golf League began its 2017 season with a Board Tournament on May 3.

The Low Gross winner with a 83 was Hugh McAleer.

Dick Wilsey and Jim Sparks finished in second with an 85.

The Low Net Green winner was Joe Schlig at 60.

Dave Martini was second with a 63.

Art Pranger and Joe Thelen tied for third with 67s.

John Capello with 69 was fifth.

The Low Net leader from the White tees was Terry Byron at 62.

John Ghent at 68 placed second.

Tied for third place with a 69s were Jack Brennan, Sam Cicalo, Carl Bluestein, Joe Banas and Pete Fatsy.

The closes to the pin on the 12 hole went to Tom Kascak at 8 feet 10.25 inches from the hole.