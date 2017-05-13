Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club crowns champs

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on May 2 saw Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) capture the second half championship by 29 points over Team 10 (Jack Cutting, John Cowan, Jim Menge, Bob Flemming).

Angelo Grande had the single game scratch of 236. Dick Volpe had the single game with handicap of 289.

The three-game scratch series of 633 was bowled by Ray Saska and the series with handicap of 730 was bowled by Robert Winston.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 199.12 with Angelo Grande at 198.32.

Dave Martini is the high individual point leader with 125 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on May 5, the year came to an end with Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) winning the championship by 11 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Noel Gabrielle had the high scratch single of 258 and the series scratch high of 680.

Ron Vitale had the single game with handicap of 285 and the series with handicap of 751.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.