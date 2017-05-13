Gymnastics: Kiersten Nyquist USA Level 8 champion

Kiersten Nyquist, age 12 of Trumbull, was the winner of the 2017 Women’s USA Gymnastics Regional Championships for the Level 8, Junior A Division at the MassMutual Center in Springfield (Mass.).

Nyquist was a member of the Connecticut Super Team and competed against the top seven gymnasts from each of the states in Region 6 (each of the New England state plus New York).

Her all-around score of 37.950 was tops in her division.

Nyquist earned first place honors for her performance on vault (9.525), second place on bars (9.650), fourth on balance beam (9.425) and fifth for floor exercise (9.350).

She trains at Connecticut Gymnastics Academy (CGA) in Wallingford and is coached by Brock Freehling, Dawn Albon, Robert Taciulet and Brittany Dubovick.

She is an honors student in seventh grade at Hillcrest Middle School.