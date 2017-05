Trumbull High returned home from Trinity Catholic with a five-inning victory on Friday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz saw her team improve to 11-3 in the FCIAC and 14-4 overall.

Ally Szabo and Emily Gell combined to throw a one-hitter.

Winners of 12-of-13 games, the Lady Eagles are currently seeded fourth for the FCIAC tournament.

They will visit No. 5 Norwalk (10-4) at 4:30 on Monday.

Danbury (4-10) comes to Trumbull at 4:15 on Wednesday for the regular season finale.