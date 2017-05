Staples High defeated the Trumbull High boys volleyball team, 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 26-28, 25-22), on Friday.

The Wreckers are now 9-4; Trumbull is 8-7.

J.J Pfohl had 16 kills and six service points for the Eagles.

Matt Yellen had eight kills and 13 digs.

Nick Johnson had 21 digs.

For Staples, Kenny Brill had 32 assists, Will Hotch 13 kills and David Kalinowski seven kills.